MONTREAL -- BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) reported its first-quarter profit was up 12 per cent from a year earlier as revenue increased across its communications divisions.

The company says the profit amounted $740 million attributable to common shareholders or 82 cents per share. That was up from $661 million or 73 cents per share in the first quarter of 2018.

The Montreal-based company's adjusted earnings per share were 77 cents, down from 80 cents per share a year earlier and one cent below the average analyst estimate.

Total operating revenue from telecommunications and media was $5.73 billion, up 2.6 per cent from $5.59 billion.

Operating revenue from its Bell wireless business was up 4.5 per cent at $2.12 billion. Bell added 50,204 net postpaid wireless subscribers, down from 68,487 last year.

Analysts had estimated 78 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $5.71 billion of total operating revenue, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

BNN Bloomberg is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.