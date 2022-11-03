​BCE tops third quarter expectations

BCE Inc. topped profit expectations in the third quarter, as the telecom giant added more than 224,000 wireless customers in the quarter.



Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $801 million or 88 cents a share -- higher than the consensus estimate of 85 cents a share from analysts polled by Bloomberg. On a comparable basis, BCE had net adjusted earnings of 82 cents a share during the same period last year.Revenue at the company rose a little more than three per cent to $6 billion in the quarter.The company also reconfirmed its full-year financial forecast, with expectations for full-year revenue growth of one to five per cent.In a release, BCE Chief Executive Officer Mirko Bibic said the company posted its strongest-ever quarter of overall growth across its wireless and wireline networks.“We experienced over 400,000 net activations across our wireline and wireless networks, with our highest-ever number of total mobile phone net additions, and we also gained a significant share of Internet subscriber growth with over 95,000 new net fibre-to-the-home customers this past quarter, up 33% over last year and our best-ever result,” he said.BNN Bloomberg is owned by BCE, through its Bell Media division.