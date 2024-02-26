(Bloomberg) -- BDT & MSD Partners is exploring a sale of the firm’s majority stake in Marquette Transportation Co., a provider of marine towing services in the US, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm has talked with advisers about a potential sale of its stake in the company, which it has controlled since 2015, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Marquette could be valued at more than $1 billion in a transaction, the people said.

A BDT & MSD representative declined to comment.

Marquette Transportation was founded in 1978 and its operations stretch across various US waterways. The company operates more than 50 line haul vessels and over 800 dry cargo barges, and it transports more than 40 million bushels of grain a month, according to its website.

BDT & MSD, formed last year by a merger of BDT & Co. and MSD Partners, raised $14 billion for its latest private equity fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the past year, the firm has taken stakes in industrials firm IMA Group and software maker Qualtrics.

