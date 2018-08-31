As students get ready to hit the books, BNN Bloomberg spoke to four Canadian executives about what words of wisdom they would offer their younger selves.

From the boss of Cineplex, to the chief executive of a major Canadian oil and gas producer, the CEOs also offered students insight into what it takes to break into their respective industries. Here’s what they had to say (Answers have been edited for length and clarity).

Sean Boyd (Joshua Prezant/Bloomberg)

SEAN BOYD, VICE-CHAIRMAN AND CEO, AGNICO EAGLE MINES

What did you study in your post-secondary education?

Bachelor of Commerce at University of Toronto followed by CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and CA (Chartered Accountant).

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Learn a second language.

What advice would you give to anyone who wants to enter your industry?

Best advice when considering entering the mining industry would be to get a professional designation beyond a bachelor’s degree, or if you are an engineer, get a financial degree. To ensure a rewarding career in the mining industry it is helpful to have a variety of skills and be flexible and adaptable.

What’s the key skill you look for in anyone who wants to work for your company?

Common sense and the ability and willingness to make a decision. Be decisive and not fearful.

Michael Katchen (BNN Bloomberg file photo)

MICHAEL KATCHEN, CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, WEALTHSIMPLE

What did you study in your post-secondary education?



I studied business at Western University. I always wanted to be an entrepreneur and after winning a business competition that came with a cash prize, I was tempted to drop out and take my chances at getting started. One of my mentors at the time, someone I really trusted, convinced me to stay and finish my degree which I am forever grateful for. My time at Western helped me shape my thinking, taught me what smart teammates should look like and provided an incredible network that I'm still part of to this day.



What advice would you give to your younger self?



I wish I'd known more about technology when I first started thinking about building my own business in university. Technology wasn't a massive focus in the business curriculum at the time. Now I think that's changing with a stronger emphasis on multi-interdisciplinary studies.



What advice would you give to anyone who wants to enter your industry?



The advice I always give to any entrepreneur is to think big, and I mean really big, about solving a problem that you care about. That's the most important thing to remember when getting started. The second is to surround yourself with a great group of people who are committed to helping you solve that problem day in, day out. I think those two are the most powerful building blocks that will set you up for success.



What’s the key skill you look for in anyone who wants to work for your company?



We look for people who are driven to solve big, challenging problems and want to work as part of a team to build the solutions. At Wealthsimple, we are a team of relentlessly resourceful people who are hands-on with everything we do and ready to take on multiple roles to make something happen.

Ellis Jacob (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

ELLIS JACOB, PRESIDENT AND CEO, CINEPLEX

What did you study in your post-secondary education?

As a proud graduate from both McGill University and then later York University’s Schulich School of Business, my formal education has focused heavily on both finance and marketing. This background has afforded me a tremendous understanding of the ins-and-outs of the business world as a whole, but more importantly has helped me to identify, evaluate and seize opportunities as they have crossed my path over the years.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

I was lucky in that I ended up following my passion early on in my career and picked an industry that I could grow in and enjoy long-term. If I could go back and give myself one piece of advice it would most certainly be to remain open to continuous learning – whether that learning comes from a classroom, out in the field, through a mentor or an inspiring team member.

What advice would you give to anyone who wants to enter your industry?

One of the things that has remained constant over the course of my career in the entertainment industry is ironically, consistent change and disruption. The great news is our industry is unlike any other business as we see changes week to week with the release of fresh content on our screens. I’ve always thrived in that kind of fast-paced environment and love that this industry has a way of always keeping everyone on their toes. For those who are just starting out, get ready as change and disruption also begets opportunity.

What’s the key skill you look for in anyone who wants to work for your company?

Our culture is centred around the belief that people drive our business forward so it is critical that anyone who is joining the Cineplex family shares our collective passion for what we do, day in and day out.

Alex Pourbaix (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

ALEX POURBAIX, PRESIDENT AND CEO, CENOVUS

What did you study in your post-secondary education?

Law

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t be in such a hurry. Take the time to enjoy the successes and learn from failure. Listen more and speak less.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to enter the industry?

The oil and gas industry is one of the most technologically challenging and advanced industries in the world. Don’t apologize for working in this industry. Use your position to talk to your friends, family and the public about how important this industry is to Canada and the well-being of its citizens.

What’s the key skill you look for in anyone who wants to work for your company?

There are several: intelligence, integrity and commercial acumen.