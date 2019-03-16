(Bloomberg) -- BEA has begun technical work on the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 Max that crashed in Ethiopia, the French agency for civil aviation safety, said in a tweet on Saturday.

The work is being done in coordination with the Ethiopian investigation team. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing Co. are also taking part.

Ethiopia and France signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the technical work to be done on the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder on Friday.

