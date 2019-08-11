(Bloomberg) -- Matteo Salvini’s bid for full control of Italy starts from the country’s beaches.

Already the nation’s most popular politician and riding high in the polls, the leader of the League party pulled the plug on a fractious coalition government Thursday and called for swift elections that would likely hand him a majority in parliament. It is a bold move, and doubly so given it comes in the middle of August, when most Italians are giving in to torpor as they seek respite from the summer heat.

“I wasn’t born to warm a minister’s chair,” Salvini, who serves as both deputy prime minister and interior minister, said at campaign stop at the seaside town of Pescara earlier this week. “I’m asking Italians if they want to give me full powers to do what we have promised to do, to the end, without delays.”

The issue now is whether Salvini’s anti-immigrant rhetoric will be able to fire up his supporters enough to overcome the resistance to an early vote that is already building among opposition parties and within the Roman halls of power.

His enthusiasm was palpable in the Sicilian resort of Taormina on Sunday. Tanned and not one bit self-conscious about his exposed paunch, the League leader posed for bare-chested selfies, chatted with adoring beachgoers and took a short dip in front of the cameras. The whole visit lasted little more than one hour but his fans didn’t seem to mind.

“It’s been a while that I’ve waited for a politician like Salvini that has common sense,” said 68 year-old former policeman Eugenio Anselmo. “We need action on immigration, against all those people that come Italy with no control, without respecting the rules.”

The 46-year-old Salvini has been running roughshod over his rivals all year, crushing his coalition ally, the Five Star Movement, in this spring’s European elections and imposing his agenda on the government officially presided over by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. With his League party soaring to near 40% in polls, Salvini made his move.

After two frenzied days where he shuttled between Rome and evening rallies on Italy’s coast, Salvini on Thursday surprised supporters and foes with his decision to go it alone. The prize is winning a majority in Parliament without having to relay on troublesome allies -- something that hasn’t happened in Italy for over 40 years.

To achieve this, he is sending Italians a clear message: I am just like you.

His “Italian Summer” -- two dozen seaside stops up and down Italy’s more than 7,000 kilometers of coastline -- is essentially aimed at this. In his short strolls on the beach, only occasionally does he mention politics. Most of the time his dedicated to selfies and small chat with voters. In the evenings, after his stump speech, he sometimes DJs at beachside disco and shimmies with models -- dressed only in a swimsuit and a neck chain with a cross.

The look may have raised eyebrows among establishment Italians, but League supporters ate it up. “The more they criticize me because I mix with the people, the more I do it,” the League chief wrote in a Tweet.

His bet is that Italians will stay warm to his abrasive rhetoric against immigrants and the European Union, and lap up his promises to fix their weak economy, inefficient public services and chronically high unemployment. And that his message will also resonate outside the League’s traditional strongholds.

Previous League leaders preferred mountain cookouts and village food fairs in Italy’s northern regions, where they preached to the faithful. The summer beach tour, though, will mostly consist of stops in the south, where the League has always struggled.

Should Salvini succeed in branching out and recasting the League, which once favored secession for the north, into a national force could prove fatal to the already ailing Five Star.

Most of Five Star’s supporters -- and many of its lawmakers -- come from the poorer south. The League making indroads in the south, could also spell the end for the for Luigi Di Maio, the Five Star leader and deputy prime minister, who tried to morph the populist insurgency into a party with broader appeal.

“He is a loser,” says Anselmo, the former policeman, who like Di Maio is from the Souther region of Campania. Salvini, instead, is “the only one who can give this country a direction.”

--With assistance from Allegra Catelli.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alessandro Speciale in Rome at aspeciale@bloomberg.net;Chiara Albanese in Rome at calbanese10@bloomberg.net;Maria Tadeo in Madrid at mtadeo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Jerrold Colten, Andrew Davis

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.