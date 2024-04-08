Beach Plunges Most in About Three Years on Gas Project Cost Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Beach Energy Ltd. tumbled the most in almost three years after confirming that a gas project in Australia will cost more than forecast and suffer delays to production.

The company’s share of capital expenditure for the Waitsia plant, a joint venture operated by Mitsui & Co., will now be as much as A$650 million ($430 million) from a previous range of as much as A$500 million, the firm said in a statement on Monday. First gas is now expected by early 2025, rather than the middle of this year, according to Adelaide-based Beach.

The shares fell as much as 22% as of 11:18 a.m. in Sydney trading, the largest intraday decline since April 30, 2021.

“It is extremely disappointing to be continually encountering quality and execution issues given the late stage of the project,” Beach Chief Executive Officer Brett Woods said. “Having to redirect existing onsite labor to remedial works is slowing the progress of pre-commissioning activities, resulting in further delay and cost.”

Almost half the project workforce was now carrying out rectification work or repairs to equipment, instead of focusing on pre-commissioning activities, RBC Capital Markets analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.

The Waitsia plant is one of the largest onshore gas fields ever discovered in Australia, and is intended to eventually have capacity to produce 250 terajoules a day, according to Beach.

