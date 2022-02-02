(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius, home to idyllic beach destinations, closed its main airport, banks and beaches as a severe cyclone barreled toward the Indian Ocean island nation.

Authorities raised the warning twice to the highest level in less than 24 hours. Winds reached 133 kilometer per hour (83 miles per hour) and parts of the nation saw 118.5 millimeters of rain as cyclone Batsirai approached, the Mauritius Meteorological Services said in a statement.

“Moreover, there was a risk of storm surge along the coast,” according to the statement. “The sea would be phenomenal with swells of 10 meters.”

Mauritius faces cyclones almost every year, though Bastsirai may turn out to be the strongest in more than five years, Prem Goolaup, director of the meteorological service said in a phone interview on Wednesday. African coast was hit by one of the worst cyclones ever, Idai, in 2019 when it caused a humanitarian crisis in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam international airport -- the main gateway for tourists heading to attractions such as Mont Choisy beach and Le Pouce mountain -- was shut at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The Port-Louis based Stock Exchange of Mauritius is not operating, according to an emailed statement.

The highest cyclone level is equivalent to the most severe hurricane warning.

