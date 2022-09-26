(Bloomberg) -- Beaches at Plettenberg Bay, one of South Africa’s most popular beach resorts, have been closed after a second fatal shark attack in three months.

A 39-year-old woman from Cape Town died early Sunday at the town’s Central Beach after being attacked by one of the predators, the National Sea Rescue Institute said in a joint statement with the Bitou Municipality. In June 28 Bruce Wolov, a local resident and wealth manager at PSG Konsult Ltd., was killed by a shark at the nearby Sanctuary Beach.

“At this moment there seems to be more shark activity around our beaches,” the municipality said in the statement. “This is very unusual when compared with previous years.”

The attacks were the first fatal encounters with sharks at Plettenberg Bay, east of Cape Town, in 11 years.

“We believe it was a white shark,” Craig Lambinon, spokesman for the NSRI, said of the latest attack in an interview. The bite marks will be assessed by scientists to verify that, he said.

Great White sharks can grow to about five meters (16 feet) and weigh two tons.

