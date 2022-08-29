(Bloomberg) -- A bear market for Japanese stocks may be “all but unavoidable” as the latest speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pulls the rug from under a relief rally that markets have been enjoying since mid-July, according an equity strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

Ryota Sakagami estimates that the Nikkei 225 Stock Average may eventually drop to 24,000 and the Topix may fall to 1,600 -- about 14% and 17% below current levels, respectively -- amid an increasing risk of a downturn in the global economy and the impact of less liquidity due to monetary tightening.

Read: Powell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom

The bearish call comes just as the Nikkei 225 came within reach this month of recovering its year-to-date loss of as much 14%. Now that the market’s hopes for a dovish bias to Fed policy have been dashed, there may be an “intensifying adjustment for Japanese equities in the near future,” he wrote.

“We think visibility on the scenario we had been outlining, namely that Japanese equities would peak moving forward, has risen,” Sakagami wrote. “We sense that a bear market for Japanese equities over the immediate future is all but unavoidable and foresee investors shifting from growth to value and from cyclicals to defensives.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.