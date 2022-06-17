(Bloomberg) --

Anastasia Amoroso, the chief investment strategist at iCapital, joined the latest episode of “What Goes Up” to discuss the market volatility that followed the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hike and how hedge funds are attracting client interest again after years of languishing in the bull market.

“In this environment, where nothing seems to be working, investors are looking for something that is—and right now that is in the hedge fund space,” she says.

