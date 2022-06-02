(Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for more pain for the largest junk-bond ETF, piling into bearish wagers on the heels of the fund’s best weekly rally since April 2020.

Nearly 994,000 put contracts on the $14.3 billion iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (ticker HYG) traded Wednesday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s the third-biggest daily volume since March 2020 and more than double HYG’s 20-day average for puts.

The rush for HYG downside protection shows that traders are “slapping hedges back on” following last week’s rally as conviction grows that the Federal Reserve will continue on a hawkish path, according to Charlie McElligott at Nomura Holdings.

While markets last week had started to reflect the possibility the central bank could pause its rate-hiking campaign as soon as September, swaps show that traders are largely pricing in three back-to-back half-point hikes. Given that HYG’s realized volatility is still relatively low, it’s an inexpensive way to hedge the impact of tightening monetary policy on corporate credit, McElligott said.

“There’s still a sense of another shoe to drop -- the September pause is a total hoax,” McElligott wrote in an email. “Hawkishness not only being reiterated here, but in Canada and Europe. Add in quantitative-tightening commencement and the perception of impact it can have on spread product like credit, it continues to be a preferred ‘cheap’ hedge.”

After surging nearly 5% last week, stoked by optimism that the Fed could lighten up on rate-hikes later this year, HYG has dropped 1.6% so far this week. The fund has fallen more than 9% so far in 2022 amid soaring inflation and tightening financial conditions, putting it on pace for its worst year since 2015.

That souring sentiment is reflected in fund flows. While more than $60 billion has flooded into fixed-income ETFs this year, nearly $11 billion has exited high-yield funds, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

