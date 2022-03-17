(Bloomberg) -- Even on a day packed with extreme moves, this one stood out: A leveraged exchange-traded fund tied to China plunged 63% in Wednesday’s dramatic session, recording its steepest intraday drop.

The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares ETF (ticker YANG), which aims to deliver three-times the inverse of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index before fees and expenses, plunged amid a broad rally for shares tied to the Asian nation. The FTSE China 50 gauge climbed 14%, the biggest gain since 2008, after Beijing vowed to keep its stock market stable.

YANG’s record move “is emblematic of volatile markets,” said James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s fairly typical to see the largest one-day moves in downtrends and high volatility. Time will tell if March 15 was the bottom in Chinese stocks, though.”

The ETF has a bullish sibling, the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF (YINN), which surged 65% at Wednesday -- its biggest intraday jump on record.

YANG rose as much as 13% on Thursday as of 9:46 a.m. while YINN dropped 11% at the time. The FTSE China 50 Index climbed 8.3% .

Leveraged exchange-traded products can be traded just like stocks and track the performance of an index. The twist is that they’re designed to deliver two or three times the index’s daily gain or loss, or even to pay the opposite return, allowing buyers to bet against the market. They’ve starred in numerous market meltdowns, and are surging in popularity again thanks partly to the retail investing boom.

Leveraged funds are “like using power tools to trade,” Seyffart said. “They can really get the job done quickly if they are timed correctly and used properly by those who understand the risks.”

Read more: Wall Street’s Risky ‘Razor Blade’ Trade Is Making a Comeback

The rally in Chinese stocks followed a steep selloff amid concerns over the country’s close relationship with Russia and Beijing’s crackdown on tech giants. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chinese internet stocks earlier this week to sell-equivalent ratings, calling them “uninvestable” in the near-term.

“While the products are meant to be for daily purposes, today’s performance highlights how they are not for the faint of heart nor meant to be held for medium or long periods,” said Kevin Kelly, chief executive officer at Kelly ETFs. “These products are for speculators, or investors, with a willingness to accept substantial losses in short periods of time.”

(Updates with Thursday trading)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.