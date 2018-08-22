(Bloomberg) -- German bunds’ stability and tight trading range is highlighting a sense of balance in the market. While duration has been supported given the negative macro backdrop, investors should be vigilant of signs of extreme dovishness and valuations.

Payer spreads on EUR rates may be effective for those who expect to see higher yields, but capped, and wish to remain protected in a rally given that downside risks cloud the outlook

Supply should push yields higher with gross EGB issuance starting to increase as volumes rise from summer lows, while safety demand decreases with EM and BTPs stabilizing for now

Path to higher 10y yields is highly dependent on rate expectations high beta of 2y1y-1y1y slope to duration

End-of-year forward rate for German 10y yield is only 6bps higher than spot, with the current yield having declined 32bps relative to what forwards were pricing at the end of last year

Whether forward rates are realized is clearly dependent upon the pyramid of risks -- trade-war fears impacting on the capex cycle, EM stagflationary and contagion risks, Italy fragility -- as well as end-of-cycle U.S. pricing and negative spillover of restrictive Fed hikes to credit/stocks

Italy remains a top global-risk factor with belly gamma having outperformed on the vol grid during the May ~20-sigma BTP sell-off (listed outperformed OTC equivalents given higher beta to risk-off)

Indicates belly vol funded via 30y vol is an effective hedge against BTP risk-off event, with exposure via longer expiry vol most effective

Euribors close to May highs provide attractive risk-reward of low-risk bearish exposure via put spreads to any swing in sentiment and ECB sources trying to guide pricing vs highly directional and negatively rolling paying ECB OIS outright (see more here from Aug. 16)

NOTE: Tanvir Sandhu is a global interest-rate and derivatives strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice

