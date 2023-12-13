(Bloomberg) -- Even one of the most bearish strategists on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average has now capitulated, making it hard to find someone on Wall Street who isn’t positive on the market heading into 2024.

The Nikkei will rise to 37,750 and the benchmark Topix to 2,650 by the end of next year, suggesting another 12-15% of upside for the country’s stocks, according to the median estimate of analysts compiled by Bloomberg News. One notable bear, Ryota Sakagami at Citigroup Inc., switched his view and now expects the Nikkei to reach 39,000.

Japan’s stock market is heading for a world-beating rally this year as the third-largest economy shows a sign of decisively stamping out decades of deflation and luring back global investors with the endorsement of Warren Buffett. That’s brought money into Japan from China, and that trend isn’t likely to let up into 2024, according to Masanari Takada, a derivatives strategist at JPMorgan Securities Japan Co.

Sakagami’s estimates were the highest of the major securities firms, whereas previously he had been among the most bearish. A rally in the Nikkei to 39,000 would take it past its previous closing high of 38,915.87 in December 1989.

The Japanese economy is in a long-term growth phase, leading to expectations of solid gains in stocks, according to Miyuki Kashima, head of investments, Japan, at Fidelity International. Overall wages will see upward pressure due to manpower shortages, she said.

A stronger yen and increases in bond yields are seen as a challenges to bulls. Most economists expect the Bank of Japan to end its negative interest rate policy by April, according to a survey by Bloomberg. Greater-than-expected yen appreciation in reaction to the BOJ changing monetary policy more than anticipated, and the global economy growing less than forecast are risks to Japanese equities, said Morgan Stanley strategists including Serena Tang and Vishwanath Tirupattur.

Japan’s currency gained to as much as 142.10 against the dollar after the Federal Reserve gave its clearest signal yet that its aggressive hiking campaign is finished.

That said, expectations of corporate reforms, backed by a huge push from the Tokyo bourse, are driving positive views that have already pushed stocks to 33-year highs this year. Traders are also expecting inflows from individual investors due to the expansion of a revamped tax-free investment account program.

With rallies of at least 25%, the Nikkei and the Topix are on track for the biggest gains of any major benchmark stock index globally this year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.