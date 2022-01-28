Beaten-Down Robinhood Is One of the Worst IPOs Since the Start of the Pandemic

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares are in a tailspin and that’s making them the worst high-profile global stock market debut since the onset of the pandemic, just edging past the likes of China’s Didi Global Inc. and London’s THG Plc.

The retail brokerage’s shares slumped as much as 16% in premarket trading Friday to $9.80 after it reported fourth-quarter revenue and losses that were worse than analysts’ estimates. It took losses since their initial public offering in July to 74%, making it the worst performer among companies that raised $2 billion or more on global exchanges since early 2020.

For Robinhood, the hits came from all directions: net loss was steeper than anticipated, monthly active users dropped about 8% from the previous quarter and average revenue per user tanked. And a broader rout in stocks with frothy valuations isn’t helping either.

Its stock selloff has delivered big gains on paper for investors who have bet against the brokerage. Short sellers have seen more than $700 million in mark-to-market gains since its debut, according to data compiled by financial analytics firm S3 Partners. And skeptics have continued to be active with roughly 10 million new shares shorted, worth $127 million, over the last thirty days, S3 said in an email to Bloomberg.

“We’re seeing a change in IPO performance, which often you see after a bull market,” said James Congdon, who runs the Quest research unit at broker Canaccord Genuity. “Before the blue-chip selloff, you see the concept stocks being valued on successful execution strategies being sold off.”

In the U.S., last year’s IPO class is now trading 26% below their offering prices on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Renaissance IPO ETF, which holds stocks that went public over the past several years, is having its worst month ever with a 26% loss so far.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.