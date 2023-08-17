(Bloomberg) -- Corporate profits, a tried-and-true force in pushing the S&P 500 higher, have lost their power this time around.

Between the JPMorgan Chase & Co. report that kicked off the earnings season and the Walmart Inc. one Thursday that marks the unofficial end, the S&P 500 has dropped 2.2%. The decline is the first in five reporting cycles and stands in contrast to the trend of the past two decades, during which the gauge gained two-thirds of the time when its members disclosed results.

Not that the recent profits were bad: They came in above expectations for 80% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, with the overall adjusted per-share earnings up from the first three months of the year and down only slightly from the peak during the second quarter of 2022.

But their ability to push the stock market higher was sapped by the strong rally that had already happened this year, as well as resurgent concerns that the persistent strength of the economy will lead the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates higher for longer than markets expected.

“From a positioning standpoint, a lot of the players were quite long going into the reporting cycle,” said Marshall Front, chief investment officer at Front Barnett Associates. “But as yields continued to rise and the economy showed a stronger than expected momentum, that opened the door for investors to lighten up the exposure.”

The quarterly earnings season is rightfully viewed as an important barometer on strength of Corporate America, and during typical times it’s a good one for share prices. This century, stocks rallied during the announcement season more than 66% of the time.

Right now, though, those fundamentals are being overshadowed by anxiety that a string of stronger-than-expected economic data will drive the Fed to keep interest rates elevated. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model sees third-quarter real GDP growth surging at a 5.8% annual rate, while July industrial production rose three times more from the prior month than the average estimate of economists.

The concerns that this month’s stock drop could continue is evident in the options market, where call buying to open a position — a gauge of bullish wagers — in August dropped to the lowest this year relative to puts, Options Clearing Corp. data analyzed by Citigroup Inc. show. On top of that, JPMorgan’s latest client survey showed that 69% of respondents see the markets being too optimistic about the prospect that the Fed will steer the economy to a soft landing.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% at 9:40 a.m. in New York as investors weighed the report from Walmart, which raised its annual profit forecast but struck a cautious tone on consumers and the US economy. Shares of the retailer are up 1.1%.

Yet corporate earnings did provide a much-needed dose of confidence. For the first time in more than six quarters, corporate guidance issued by S&P 500 firms came in above analysts’ expectations, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. And improving sentiment pushed analysts to raise their full-year profit estimates for companies in the benchmark by 80 cents since the start the reporting cycle to $217.40 a share.

While the S&P 500 responded accordingly in the first two weeks of the reporting season, the sentiment has shifted this month, with down days outnumbering up ones by 3-to-1.

To Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial LLC, the S&P 500’s earnings-season weakness may completely turn on its head when Nvidia Corp. reports results. The chipmaker, which has ridden the momentum of the AI rally like no other company this year, reports on Wednesday — so long after most other companies that analysts generally consider earnings season over with. Nvidia’s sales forecast that blew past analysts’ estimates in May helped propel a broader stock-market advance.

“If Nvidia could repeat what it did last quarter, it could suggest that the rally in megatech names wasn’t overhyped or based solely on a hope for the AI innovation,” Krosby said. “That could help to propel a meaningful momentum in the overall market.”

