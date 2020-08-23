(Bloomberg) -- Australian companies that have reported so far this earnings season have seen more beats than misses, though the outlook for FY21 remains subdued, with little profit growth expected, according to analysts.

ASX 200 forward consensus earnings estimates down 1.7% since the start of August, according to Bloomberg data

Over half of ASX 200 companies reporting have offered FY21 guidance: Bloomberg data

Here’s what analysts are saying:

Citi:

Earnings across market are in-line with analyst expectations, with the exception of banks

Low interest rates, build in liquid assets and accelerating cost pressures driving weaker bank profits Aug. 12, Commonwealth Bank Pays Dividend Even as Profit Declines Aug. 14, National Australia Bank Profit Falls as CEO Warns of Hurdles Aug. 18, Westpac First Australian Bank to Scrap Dividend as Covid Bites Aug. 19, ANZ Bank Pays Reduced Dividend, Increases Bad-Debt Charge

Analysts have cut FY21 dividend forecasts for banks, miners, health care and REITs; AMP, Newcrest and Woodside reported higher-than-expected dividends and have seen FY21 payouts upgraded Aug. 13, AMP Surges After Dividend, Focus on Asset Management Unit Aug. 13, Woodside’s $4 Billion Loss Highlights Australia Energy Pain Aug. 14, Newcrest’s Annual Profit Jumps 34% on Gold Price, Copper Output



Morgan Stanley:

While earnings beats have outweighed misses, aggregate earnings still lack growth

Companies that declined to issue guidance and saw in-line and/or better-than-expected FY results have performed best

Large-cap industrials seem to present the most guidance disappointment, while materials have “fueled the revision pulse”

Earnings direction still needs to negotiate growth challenges as stimulus rolls off, demand signals normalize, difficult 1HFY21 growth comparables loom

Macquarie:

Better-than-expected earnings results mostly coming from firms outside ASX 100; FY21 EPS downgrades concentrated in large caps

Industrials have the highest share of net earnings beats

Over one-third of companies still withholding guidance, most in real estate and industrials

Wisetech, Goodman Group, Amcor, CSL, Brambles in “rare club” of ASX 100 firms guiding for growth Aug. 13, Goodman Group FY Operating Profit View 1.7% Above Est. Aug. 19, Wisetech Surges Most in Two Years as Earnings Target Tops Ests Aug. 19, CSL Surges to Highest in Three Months on FY21 Guidance Aug. 20, Brambles FY21 Growth Targets Lower Than Expected: Jefferies



UBS:

Price reactions have been largely positive; Investors rewarding earnings beats more than punishing misses

Results show stronger-than-expected top-line performance and cash flows, though costs were weak with a number of companies noting virus expenses likely to remain high through FY21

FY21 EPS weakness led by industrials and financials, while resource stocks have seen positive revisions given rising iron ore prices

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.