(Bloomberg) -- Given what they provide, condoms are far underpriced, according to the CEO of one of the world’s most recognizable condom brands.

“A beautiful sexual experience should cost 100 pounds,” Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor said in jest in a conversation about the pricing potential for Durex condoms at a media event in London.

Kapoor said he tells Durex employees that the products are underpriced by a factor of 10. A pack of 12 Durex Intimate Feel condoms sells for about 5 pounds ($6.55) on Amazon.com Inc.’s U.K. site. In the U.K., health clinics usually offer condoms free.

Durex is a brand in Reckitt Benckiser’s consumer health-care division. The company has appointed Kapoor as president of that roster of brands to sharpen its focus on its historically fastest-growing division.

