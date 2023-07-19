(Bloomberg) -- Beauty and wellness company Oddity Tech Ltd. rose as much as 43% in its trading debut after upsizing its initial public offering to raise $424 million, adding momentum to a listings rebound in the US.

Shares of the Tel Aviv-based company opened trading Wednesday at $49.10 after selling for $35 in the IPO. The shares were up 39% to $48.93 at 1:25 p.m. in New York, giving Oddity a market value of about $2.8 billion.

Oddity, along with its founder and private equity backer L Catterton, sold about 12.1 million shares Tuesday after marketing 10.5 million for $32 to $34, a range it already had elevated on Monday.

Including employee stock options, the company’s fully diluted value is more than $3.2 billion. That compares with a valuation of $1.44 billion in connection with a secondary transaction in January 2022, according to data provider PitchBook.

Oddity adds to a string of consumer-oriented companies going public after a year-plus dearth of US listings. Since raising $365 million including so-called greenshoe shares in June, fast-casual restaurant Cava Group Inc.’s stock price has more than doubled. Discount retailer Savers Value Village Inc.’s IPO the following week raised $401 million, with its shares up 36% from their offer price.

Still, the $13.4 billion raised by 90 companies on US exchanges since Jan. 1 is down from a total of $18.8 billion at this point last year and is only about 6% of the total as of July in 2021, which set an all-time record for IPOs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Oddity, whose brands include Il Makiage and online-only wellness brand SpoiledChild, is making money. It had net income of $21.7 million on net revenue of more than $324 million in 2022, an increase from $13.9 million on more than $222 million in revenue the previous year, according to the filings.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Oran Holtzman and L Catterton sold about 10.4 million of the shares in the IPO, the company said in the filings. Holtzman will own almost all of Oddity’s Class B shares, giving him about three-quarters of the voting power.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co. Oddity’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ODD.

