The skin-care provider slumped 60% to a record low, wiping out more than half of its market capitalization. Besides missing third-quarter estimates in its report after the close on Monday, Beauty Health slashed its full-year net sales outlook, announced the departure of its chief executive officer, suspended its long-term financial outlook and flagged more issues with its Hydrafacial Syndeo product.

No less than six brokers cut their ratings on the stock. Piper Sandler double downgraded its recommendation to underweight from overweight, seeing the results as “too messy,” with analysts Korinne Wolfmeyer and Sarah Morin also noting the lack of visibility for where Beauty Health goes to from this point.

“While we’ve been fans of this name and do think solid performance could be attainable over the long term, we see too many uncertainties to even be comfortable just remaining on the sidelines right now,” Wolfmeyer and Morin wrote in a note released on Monday.

At present, Beauty Health has three buy-equivalent recommendations, six holds and three sells among analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Shares have fallen 83% this year.

Syndeo, a device that exfoliates, extracts impurities and hydrates the skin, has encountered several problems since launching in the US last year. On an earnings call, Beauty Health’s chief financial officer, Michael Monahan, noted providers had “experienced frequent treatment interruptions and issues.” While several enhancements were made to address the issues, some problems persisted, he said.

“After rigorous testing and development, including simulating over 10 years of heavy in-office use, we believe we have addressed the Syndeo issues with our current Syndeo 3.0 standard implemented in July of this year,” Monahan said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its recommendation to underweight from neutral, finding the discontinuation of the 2025 targets to be unsurprising but still “another blow” to the investment story. Raymond James, meanwhile, cut its rating to underperform, saying the challenges at the company “run more than skin deep.”

Analyst Olivia Tong said the firm’s forecasts going into the earnings report were already below consensus.

While Raymond James has had “a tepid view on the stock since our late 2021 initiation, the extent of the challenges impacting the company is more severe than we had anticipated,” Tong wrote in a note.

