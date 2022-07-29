(Bloomberg) -- Becton Dickinson & Co. units allegedly used a plastic in its hernia mesh kits that its supplier deemed unfit for that type of use, according to newly unsealed court filings made public as part of a trial.

The lawsuit was brought by Paul Trevino, a municipal employee in Hawaii, who blames Bard’s Ventralex hernia patch for eroding into his bowel, leaving him in pain and unable to work. Opening arguments in the case started Thursday in state court in Providence, Rhode Island.

Trevino’s lawyers contend Becton’s Bard and Davol units used LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Pro-fax 6523 resin to strengthen its hernia mesh for at least 16 years, but hid that from Lyondell by using other companies to purchase the product for them, according to court filings. Plaintiffs contend the component was not safe and that Becton’s subsidiaries wanted the component because it was the strongest and cheapest resin on the market.

The Becton units are facing more than 30,000 state and federal suits by consumers blaming their hernia meshes for causing infections, organ damage and pain. They accuse the firms of misleading doctors and patients about the safety of these products, which are used to repair weak spots in groins and abdominal walls.

According to Trevino’s filings, Lyondell had a policy that the plastic in question couldn’t be used in hernia mesh without its permission -- which it had not given to the Becton units. In its contracts, Lyondell warns buyers not to use the component in medical procedures involving “permanent implantation” in human bodies without the manufacturer’s permission, Jonathan Orent, Trevino’s lawyer, told jurors Thursday in opening arguments live-streamed by Courtroom View Network.

Trevino’s legal team argues earlier lawsuits targeting resin-strengthened vaginal mesh prompted Lyondell’s ban. Trevino’s suit also cites Lyondell safety documents showing the firm limited use of the resin to automotive parts, strapping tapes and food containers.

Other cases

Over the last decade, Bard was among a host of medical-device makers who paid out an estimated $8 billion to settle more than 100,000 suits over the vaginal mesh. The companies did not admit wrongdoing.

The Becton units, Bard and Davol, have raked in billions in sales from the hernia mesh since it came on the market in 2002 and experts predict the worldwide market – which generated nearly $5 billion in sales in 2019 – will grow to $6.53 billion by 2027. FDA regulators say more than 1 million hernias are repaired annually in the US alone. Becton acquired Bard in 2017.

Becton counters the mesh Trevino and others got is safe. A spokesperson said the US Food and Drug Administration approved the companies’ hernia patches and they are made of “a form of biocompatible plastic” in use for more than 50 years. Doctors around the world have relied on it, Troy Kirkpatrick, a Becton vice president, said in a statement.

“BD, not the manufacturers or suppliers of components, is responsible for determining the suitability of components for its devices based on its own testing,” Kirkpatrick said. Studies have shown “mesh made from polypropylene resin are safe and effective as a material used in permanent human implants.” Kirkpatrick didn’t respond to follow-up questions about the company’s mesh-testing regimen.

The FDA declined to comment on whether or not the plastic in question should be used in human implants.

Buyers

Officials of Bard and Davol got around Lyondell’s product-use rules by using other companies, such as North Carolina-based Red Oak Sales Co., to obtain the Pro-fax 6523, Trevino’s filings show. The BD units sought to keep the use of the product in mesh a secret, Trevino’s case argues, citing emails from a former lawsuit which showed the buyers had employed such a strategy before.

In a 2004 email quoted in the filings, Roger Darois, Davol’s vice president of research warned his colleagues “IMPORTANT: Please do NOT mention Davol’s name in any discussions with these manufacturers. In fact, I would advise purchasing the resin through a 3rd party, not the resin supplier to avoid a supply issue once the medical application is discovered,” Darois said.

In a March 2015 email to Bard also quoted in the unsealed filings, Red Oak officials expressed concerns about Bard’s use of the plastic in mesh and said they’d been seeking a response from Bard on the issue for months. In the email, Red Oak pointed to a Material Safety Data Sheet it sent to Bard showing Lyondell’s resin-use limits.

“As Bard knows, Red Oak Sales is directed to purchase the specific type of resin,” the Red Oak representative said. “Red Oak Sales does not have the facilities or requisite knowledge base to determine if the warnings are relevant to Bard’s use of the resin in mesh products.” A Red Oak representative declined to comment on its role in the mesh dispute.

In the spring of 2019, Lyondell learned its resin was part of Bard’s and Davol’s meshes. The plastic maker’s executives then met with their counterparts at the Becton units in April 2019 and warned them that Lyondell’s policy “will not allow” for use of its products in hernia mesh, the filings show.

Still, Bard and Davol officials pushed Lyondell to make an exception for the device-maker’s use of the resin. Lyondell turned down the request. “Unfortunately, hernia mesh applications are considered prohibited applications under the Lyondell medical-application policy,” according to a letter quoted in the lawsuit.

Chevalier Gray, a Lyondell spokesperson, declined to comment on the plastic maker’s role in the disputes over Bard’s and Davol’s hernia mesh products because of the pending litigation.

Who Knew What

Trevino’s legal team contends even Becton Dickinson executives themselves didn’t know Bard and Davol officials were using Pro-fax 6523 in Becton’s mesh product until Lyondell raised the issue in 2019. That prompted a Becton executive to reach out to Bard to figure out what material they were buying.

“Regardless of how BD feels about the use of a resin in such an application from an internal testing perspective, the end use application must be submitted to our resin suppliers (or distributors) for their approval,” Paul Santo, a Becton Dickinson executive, told Bard officials in an April 2019 email quoted in unsealed filings.

On the defense side, Bard’s and Davol’s lawyers argue Trevino can’t prove the Ventralex device caused his injuries or that the companies improperly marketed the mesh. The manufacturers provided proper warnings on safety labels about the potential for “bowel obstruction, bowel resection, hernia recurrence, infection” tied to the device, court filings show.

Trevino’s demand for Bard and Davol to pay damages also should fail because the municipal employee can’t prove the companies acted maliciously in connection with the marketing or sales of the mesh. “Plaintiff has not offered any admissible evidence that Bard engaged in intentional misconduct or recklessness, much less any conduct that amounts to criminality,” the company’s lawyer said in the filings.

The Rhode Island case being tried is Trevino v. Davol Inc., No. PC-2018-8437, Bristol County Superior Court (Providence).

