Bed Bath & Beyond Jumps After Report of Interest in Its Buybuy Baby Business

(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares surged following a report that the company’s Buybuy Baby business is attracting interest on the deal market.

Cerberus Capital Management and Tailwind Acquisition Corp. are among the parties interested in Buybuy Baby, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with that matter that it didn’t identify.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares jumped as much as 14% and were briefly halted in New York.

See also: Cohen gets three board seats in deal with Bed Bath & Beyond

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

