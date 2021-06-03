(Bloomberg) -- The latest meme stock frenzy started to unwind Thursday as retail-trader favorites like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and Koss Corp. tumbled after surging in the previous session.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell as much as 24%, the steepest selloff since January, after notching a record advance Wednesday. Koss slid as much as 29% after closing at the highest level since early February. Other so-called meme stocks including GameStop Corp. and PetMed Express Inc. declined Thursday.

This comes as other retail investor favorites announced plans to sell shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares sank the most in four months before triggering a second volatility trading pause in the morning session after the movie theater operator announced plans for a potential stock sale. Elsewhere, Express Inc. dropped as much as 25% after announcing a potential share sale of its own.

Still, some meme stocks continued the rally higher. Workhorse Group Inc. soared as much as 59%, the most in more than two years, BlackBerry Ltd. rose 32% and Naked Brand Group Ltd. gained 22%. BlackBerry has now overtaken AMC in the number of WallStreetBets mentions.

Pot stocks were also among those that rallied Thursday. Tilray Inc. gained as much as 17% following an upgrade at Cantor Fitzgerald, and Sundial Growers Inc., which has been popular with retail traders, climbed 31%.

