(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and GameStop Corp. plunged again in US premarket trading, leading the cohort of so-called meme-stocks lower as the group is set to wipe off most of their gains from the recent frenzy.

Over the weekend, a Bloomberg News report said that some Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers were restricting or halting shipments altogether after the company fell behind on payments. Shares of the retailer were down 9.6% in premarket trading, while those of fellow meme stock GameStop fell 5.7%.

“There are big questions about how the retailer can turn things around when the inflationary environment is hurting their potential consumer,” said Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell.

The broader pullback in meme stocks started last week after Bed Bath & Beyond’s top investor Ryan Cohen disclosed that he was selling his stake in the home goods retailer. The activist investor went on to dump his entire stake and pocketed $68.1 million in profits, triggering the stock’s biggest intraday percentage decline ever on Friday.

The retreat also follows a broader pullback in equities amid rising worries that the Federal Reserve would be committed to tighter monetary policies. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% each on Monday.

Meanwhile, data from Vanda Research showed that individual investors have reduced their Bed Bath & Beyond stock purchases over the last three sessions after having snapped up a record $73.2 million on Tuesday.

Another retail traders’ favorite, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., was also down as the cinema theater operator’s preferred stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “APE” on Monday.

