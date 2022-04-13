(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. blamed global supply-chain headwinds for an unexpected fourth-quarter loss and bigger-than-expected sales decline.

The retailer said Wednesday that “product in transit, not available for sale or held at port remained abnormally high, particularly in key items,” into the early part of the current period. The closely watched metric of comparable sales fell 12% in the quarter ended Feb. 26, missing the average analyst estimate for an 8.3% decline.

“Macroeconomic factors, such as the disruption of the global supply chain, the omicron variant, as well as the geopolitical turbulence weighing on consumer confidence, have uncovered more vulnerabilities than we could have foreseen at this stage of our transformation,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton said in a statement.

It’s another rocky earnings report for the Union, New Jersey-based company. The shares fell 6.6% in early trading at 8:02 a.m. and had already declined nearly 60% from their June high.

Bed Bath & Beyond expects comparable sales will get better on a sequential basis in the second half of this fiscal year, when supply-chain issues improve. The retailer also sees adjusted earnings and gross margin improvements later this year, compared with last year.

