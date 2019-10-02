(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. reported a tenth straight quarter of falling sales, but assured investors it’s making progress toward stabilization and an organizational overhaul. The shares bounced between losses and gains in late trading.

Same-store sales, an important measure for retailers, fell 6.7% in the company’s second quarter. That’s more than analysts’ average estimate for a 5.3% decline, according to Consensus Metrix. The company cut its forecast for net earnings this year to between $2.08 and $2.13 a share, compared with its previous outlook at the lower end of $2.11 to $2.20 a share.

Key Insights

The company remains under pressure to overhaul of its operations. This includes job cuts and streamlining corporate structure. “We are making good progress” on short-term priorities, interim Chief Executive Officer Mary Winston said.

Investors hoping the company would name a new permanent leader today appear to have longer to wait. The retailer is still looking for a chief executive officer to replace Steven Temares, who left his post in May amid activist pressure. Bed Bath & Beyond “has made substantial progress toward identifying a permanent CEO” and expects to “make an announcement soon,” it said Wednesday.

Market Reaction

Bed Bath & Beyond shares alternated between losses and gains. The stock has declined 11% this year, compared with a 15% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

To contact the reporter on this story: Donald Moore in New York at dmoore71@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Jonathan Roeder

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.