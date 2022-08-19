(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares tumbled as much as 44% in premarket trading, giving back much of this month’s huge gains, after top investor Ryan Cohen exited his stake.

The stock traded down 41% at $10.98 as of 4:57 a.m. in New York, putting the retailer on course for its worst day since going public in 1992.

Cohen’s RC Ventures sold millions of shares on Tuesday and Wednesday at a range of prices from $18.68 to $29.21, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The sales came after an early August surge as retail investors piled in amid a broader revival in so-called meme stocks. Wednesday’s intraday high of $30 was almost six times above where the shares started the month.

“The ailing retailer’s share price rise of late has defied logic,” said Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell. Cohen exiting his stake “has upended the board.”

Shares of other meme-stock darlings also slid Friday, with GameStop Corp. slumping 11% and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. down 6.7% in premarket trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond has had a wild ride this year, surging to its highest point in March when Cohen first disclosed a 9.8% stake in the company. Since then the activist investor, who had asked the company to consider a sale, has reached an agreement on the addition of three independent directors to the retailer’s board and pushed for the exit of Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton.

Individual investors bought $58.2 million of the shares Wednesday, a day after snapping up a record $73.2 million, bringing their total net purchases in three weeks to $229.1 million, according to data compiled by Vanda Research. But recent developments will leave them licking their wounds.

“The Bed Bath & Beyond trade is certainly over” on news of Cohen’s exit, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank SA. “It was fun, but it’s certainly time to look for the next winner,” she said in written comments.

