Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares jumped as much as 26 per cent on Wednesday after a report said that the home goods retailer has selected a lender to provide financing as it seeks to boost liquidity.

The size and structure of the loan deal wasn’t immediately clear, according to the Wall Street Journal report. Bed Bath & Beyond has tumbled 62 per cent since a rally peaked last week. If gains hold, the shares would snap a four-day streak of losses.

Bed Bath & Beyond didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the article when asked by Bloomberg.

The retailer has previously said it is struggling with cash and inventory optimization, and ordering missteps appear to have left it with a glut of goods that will have to be sold at markdowns.

However, that didn’t deter individual investors from piling in. A favorite among retail traders, Bed Bath & Beyond surged more than 400 per cent from a July low to outperform other so-called meme stocks earlier this month.

The rally came to an abrupt halt following the disclosure by the company’s top investor Ryan Cohen that he was selling his stake in the retailer. Cohen went on to offload all his shares, triggering a record 45 per cent intraday tumble for the stock on Aug. 19 as he pocketed US$68.1 million in profits.