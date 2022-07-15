(Bloomberg) -- Australia will relax some curbs imposed on the movement of bees by honey producers following the discovery of a mite that has ravaged global hives.

Commercial beekeepers in New South Wales, the most populous state, will be allowed to apply for permits to relocate beehives from next week to prepare for the country’s pollination season, which typically begins in August.

Biosecurity officials last month imposed a bee lockdown following the detection of the Varroa destructor mite, a discovery which has challenged Australia’s status as the only major honey producer to have avoided establishment of the pest. The mite has been blamed together with the widespread use of neonicotinoid pesticides for colony collapse in the US.

“We know Varroa mite is the biggest threat to honeybees worldwide and while we remain focused on eradication, we also recognize the need to ensure business continuity,” New South Wales agriculture minister Dugald Saunders said Saturday in a statement.

The plans are seen supporting Australia’s A$83 billion ($56 billion) agricultural industry. There are “a range of food producers that need bees on farm in the weeks ahead,” said Tim Jackson, chief executive officer of the Almond Board of Australia.

Easing the curbs will help almond growers deliver a forecast record A$200 million crop next summer, Jackson said.

