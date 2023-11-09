(Bloomberg) -- Minerva SA, South America’s largest beef exporter, plunged to the lowest since the early days of the pandemic as profit and sales trailed expectations amid declining prices.

The shares dropped as much as 9.9% on Thursday to levels not seen since March 2020. It was the steepest daily loss among companies in Brazil’s benchmark index.

Earnings before items, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 12% from a year earlier to 713.7 million reais ($145.2 million), Minerva said Wednesday. That trailed the 779.9 reais average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue declined by 16% as lower beef prices more than offset a 3% increase in volumes.

“Results were weaker than expected, with few silver linings, which should leave investors with a sour taste,” XP Investimentos analyst Leonardo Alencar wrote in a note to clients.

Minerva shares has lost 45% this year, the worst performance in an index of global meat producers. Most of the losses followed Minerva’s August agreement to buy some South American assets from rival Marfrig Global Foods SA in a $1.5 billion deal. The transaction raise concerns among investors about valuation and Minerva’s capital discipline.

Chief Executive Officer Fernando Galletti de Queiroz said during a press conference on Wednesday that the company sees a gradual recovery in international beef demand, especially in China. As US cattle supplies are seen tightening over the next three years, South American meat will be in higher demand internationally, he added Queiroz during a conference call on Thursday.

Queiroz also highlighted the recent opening of the Chinese market to Colombian beef and the US government’s potential approval of imports of Paraguayan meat, expected within weeks, which may help the company continue diversifying markets.

