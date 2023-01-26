(Bloomberg) -- Diageo Plc’s Kenyan unit’s first-half profit declined after the government increased taxes on its key products, dampening demand in a market already reeling from inflationary pressures.

East African Breweries Plc’s net income dropped 0.5% to 8.7 billion shillings ($69.98 million) in the six months through December, compared with the previous year, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Sales increased 4.4% to 57.3 billion shillings.

Kenya in July lifted its excise tax on beer by 10% and on spirits by 20%. In October, the two beverages were hit by a further 6.3% excise tax increment in an annual inflationary adjustment, and that followed separate hikes in 2021, according to the statement.

“Consequently, beer volumes were down 13% in Kenya,” according to the company. “Near-term volatility is expected to persist.”

EABL will likely continue to face pressure as President William Ruto’s administration implements a fiscal plan that’s hinged on an aggressive increase in tax revenue. Ruto wants to reduce the nation’s budget deficit mainly by boosting income, while maintaining the spending required to ensure the economy keeps growing.

Inflation in Kenya averaged 7.7% in 2022, the fastest pace of consumer-price growth in five years, according to the nation’s statistics office, pointing to homes having less disposable income available for non-essential spending.

EABL, which also operates in Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, has brands including Tusker, Serengeti and Bell. In the six months, the company invested 5.5 billion shillings across the region to boost production capacity and environmental, social and governance initiatives.

Analysts have five buy recommendations, one hold and an average price target of 208.60 shillings on EABL. The company’s shares rose after four out of five prior earnings announcements, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its share price has climbed 0.8% to 168.75 shillings since the beginning of January, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange All-Share Index dropped 1.3% during the period.

