Subscribe to Foundering on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Foundering on Spotify

Subscribe to Foundering on Pocket Cast

(Bloomberg) --

Long before WeWork became the most theatrical implosion of a multibillion-dollar stock offering in recent memory, Adam Neumann lived on a kibbutz. As WeWork grew, he stood on stage and waxed poetic about the spirit of community he had found during his childhood years at the commune and how WeWork would shape that vision into a “kibbutz 2.0.”

In the first episode of Foundering, we visit Kibbutz Nir Am in southern Israel and talk to residents who remember Neumann from when he was young. And we trace the arc of the entrepreneur’s early life, as he started business after business until one finally clicked: WeWork.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.