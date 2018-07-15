55m ago
Begun, the Trade War Has: Theme of the Week
Bloomberg News,
This Week Was Trade War Week
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- If last week’s big theme at Bloomberg Opinion was the buildup to the trade war, this week’s was all about the war’s early prosecution and the morale and rationales on both sides.
Trump’s Trade Policy Goes From Bad to Worse – Bloomberg’s Editors
Trump Is Misjudging China’s Resolve on Trade – Michael Schuman
Trump’s Four Rules for Conducting a Trade War – Ramesh Ponnuru
Trump’s Tariffs Bring Beijing’s Model to Washington – Conor Sen
BMW’s Driving Into a Brave New World in China – Anjani Trivedi
BASF Playing China Matchmaker Should Worry the U.S. – David Fickling
Trump’s Tariffs Hit China Where It Hurts – Christopher Balding
Import Prices Will Erode Tax-Cut Benefits – David Fickling
Now We Know Trump Wasn’t Bluffing on China Tariffs – Dan Moss
Chinese Tariffs on U.S. Energy Would Be a Paradigm Shift – Meghan O’Sullivan
Temasek Can Beat Trump’s Trade War by Doing Less – Andy Mukherjee
Trade War Muddles China’s Battle to Curb Debt – Dan Moss
This is the Theme of the Week edition of Bloomberg Opinion Today, Sunday’s roundup of our biggest commentary topic this week. New subscribers to the newsletter can sign up here.
To contact the author of this story: Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Timothy L. O'Brien at tobrien46@bloomberg.net
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.