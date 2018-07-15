Begun, the Trade War Has: Theme of the Week

This Week Was Trade War Week

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- If last week’s big theme at Bloomberg Opinion was the buildup to the trade war, this week’s was all about the war’s early prosecution and the morale and rationales on both sides.

Trump’s Trade Policy Goes From Bad to Worse – Bloomberg’s Editors

Trump Is Misjudging China’s Resolve on Trade – Michael Schuman

Trump’s Four Rules for Conducting a Trade War – Ramesh Ponnuru

Trump’s Tariffs Bring Beijing’s Model to Washington – Conor Sen

BMW’s Driving Into a Brave New World in China – Anjani Trivedi

BASF Playing China Matchmaker Should Worry the U.S. – David Fickling

Trump’s Tariffs Hit China Where It Hurts – Christopher Balding

Import Prices Will Erode Tax-Cut Benefits – David Fickling

Now We Know Trump Wasn’t Bluffing on China Tariffs – Dan Moss

Chinese Tariffs on U.S. Energy Would Be a Paradigm Shift – Meghan O’Sullivan

Temasek Can Beat Trump’s Trade War by Doing Less – Andy Mukherjee

Trade War Muddles China’s Battle to Curb Debt – Dan Moss

This is the Theme of the Week edition of Bloomberg Opinion Today, Sunday’s roundup of our biggest commentary topic this week. New subscribers to the newsletter can sign up here.

