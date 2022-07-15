Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Every day, around the world, the reporters and editors who cover crypto at Bloomberg wake up (often at the crack of dawn) and start figuring out how to tackle the biggest and most important news events of the day. Crypto is a 24/7 asset class: It doesn’t stop trading, and it doesn’t take holidays. It’s the news team’s job to assess both the big trends and the small moments, and to figure out how to translate those into stories (and podcast episodes). In this episode, you’ll get to meet three of Bloomberg’s crypto editors, folks who are making decisions all day long about how we approach this asset class: Beth Williams and Dave Liedtka, both based in New York, and Philip Lagerkranser, who’s based in Zurich.

