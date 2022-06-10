(Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s Covid case numbers jumped as a flareup at a bar spread to wider areas, prompting a resumption of mass testing in parts of a district that’s home to many foreign companies in the Chinese capital.

The city reported 61 infections for Friday, up from eight the previous day, data from the Beijing Municipal Health Commission showed. The cases, 36 with symptoms and 25 asymptomatic, were all linked to a cluster found at a popular bar in Sanlitun of Chaoyang. At least 13 districts in Beijing have so far reported positive cases linked to the cluster.

Mass testing has resumed in several neighborhoods of the Chaoyang district, where many company headquarters and embassies are based. More than 4,400 people who were in close contact with those who were infected have been sent to government-mandated quarantine facilities.

Three of the newly-found cases live at the staff apartment of Universal Beijing Resort, according to the statement from the health commission. The resort announced late Friday that it would delay the scheduled reopening to cooperate with Covid prevention work of the government.

Separately in Shanghai, 16 new local cases were added Friday, with six of the infections found outside quarantined areas. Shanghai is briefly locking down most of the city this weekend for mass testing as Covid-19 cases continue to emerge.

China reported a total of 138 new local cases. Sixty-five of them were confirmed cases and 73 were asymptomatic.

