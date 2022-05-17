(Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s Covid-19 cases rose Tuesday as the capital continues to tighten restrictions to control the outbreak.

The capital reported 69 new cases for Tuesday, up from 52 on Monday. Yesterday, city officials said the Fengtai district will lock down some areas for the next seven days after new clusters flared, amplifying the risk of community spread.

In Shanghai, which is slowly starting to emerge from a six-week lockdown, cases rose slightly to 855 on Tuesday from 823 on Monday. No infections were found outside of government quarantine, after the city yesterday reported a third consecutive day of zero cases in the community, a crucial milestone that authorities had said will allow them to unwind the strict curbs that hampered economic activity and curtailed almost every aspect of daily life for residents.

However, many restrictions remain in place in the city. Residents must produce a pass to exit their compounds and can only leave by bike or on foot. The passes are distributed to each apartment by residential committees, allowing one person per family to leave during appointed hours for grocery errands. According to passes seen by Bloomberg News, most compounds will allow residents to leave twice in the next four days, for a maximum of four hours at a time.

Outbreaks are also appearing in other cities. In Sichuan province, a flareup is ballooning in the city of Guang’an, which has seen more than 400 infections in about a week. A new outbreak has also emerged in the northern port city of Tianjin, likely set off by an infection from a worker at a cold storage facility, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday. The city of nearly 14 million people detected 28 infections during a mass testing drive, after an earlier outbreak in January caused disruptions for global carmakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG.

