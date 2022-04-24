(Bloomberg) -- Residents in the Chaoyang district of Beijing were told to submit to three days of Covid testing starting Monday in a bid to snuff out a rash of cases in the area.

Local authorities will conduct the tests on people who live or work in the district on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, according to a government statement. Residents were also asked to limit their movement to help curb the spread of the virus.

Chaoyang district, in the eastern part of the capital city, also designated 14 smaller communities as “sealed” and another 14 as “controlled” areas with different levels of movement restrictions, according to a local government briefing.

The district is also rolling out an insurance plan along with PICC Group for service sector staff. They will receive compensation of 100 yuan ($15.38) per day if their companies are required to halt business due to the outbreak.

Beijing, a city of more than 20 million people, reported 21 local Covid cases on Sunday, 11 of which were from Chaoyang district, after recording similar numbers on Saturday.

