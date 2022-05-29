(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai has continued to slowly emerge from its lockdown while Beijing started loosening restrictions over the weekend, reopening parks and shopping malls after bringing its outbreak under control.

The spread of the highly contagious omicron variant has spurred increasingly stringent pandemic curbs in China since March, in some cases triggering lockdowns that carried heavy costs for the local population and economy. The pattern of transmission and restrictions across the country could offer insight into what regions may be vulnerable to disruption in the days ahead.

Nationwide, overall cases are trending down. Of China’s top 50 cities by economic size, only Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai currently have widespread restrictions in place.

Covid-19 data for Sunday, May 29

Seventeen of China’s 31 mainland provinces had no cases in the past week, and only Beijing and Shanghai had more than 20 infections.

China reported 122 new infections overall on Sunday, the lowest since early March.

Shanghai had 67 cases, down from 122 on Saturday. Only one positive case was found outside government quarantine.

With only 12 cases found on Sunday in Beijing, the authorities said its outbreak was under control. The city reopened some shopping malls and eased mobility curbs in several districts, with most public transportation services including buses, subways and taxis resuming in three districts.

In the northern city of Tianjin, some districts are still in lockdown but subway stations are reopening in the city.

Movement Indicators

Truck traffic in Shanghai and Beijing has started to pick up as the cities reopen, but it’s still well below the weekly average in 2019. Nationwide, truck traffic in the week ending May 29 was 21% below the same period last year. Trucks carry about three-quarters of China’s total freight, according to official data, with researchers at Chinese University of Hong Kong and other universities finding truck flows and economic output were highly correlated.

Nationwide subway usage for the week ending May 28 in the top 11 cities was down 43% from the same time last year. Excluding Shanghai, ridership in China is down 13%.

30,000 people took Shanghai’s subway on Saturday, the most in since March 31, but well below the 9.8 million people who rode the subway on average each day in 2021.

Affected Companies

All companies in Shanghai can resume production from June 1, the city said over the weekend. However, with many people still confined to their homes and unable to go back to work yet, it’s unclear how quickly firms will be able to resume work

Data out last week showed industrial firms’ profits plunged in April as the outbreak and subsequent lockdowns hit output, logistics and sales

