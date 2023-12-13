(Bloomberg) -- The city of Beijing canceled flights and shut schools Wednesday as national authorities warned of heavy snowfall expected across northern China.

Nearly half of flights leaving Beijing Capital International Airport were canceled Wednesday, according to data compiled from the airport’s website. Some trains were also canceled and a few highways closed, according to local media reports.

Authorities in the Chinese capital also halted in-person kindergarten, primary and middle-school classes until further notice and issued the city’s second-highest snowstorm alert that will be in place until Friday.

China has dealt with bouts of extreme weather recently, most notably flooding in the north over the summer that left dozens dead. Farmers also faced an earlier-than-expected assault on their crops after harsh weather accelerated the spread and growth of destructive diseases and pests.

On Tuesday, China’s emergency authorities said most parts of the nation would be hit by a cold snap from Thursday to Saturday.

“Rain, snow, and persistent low temperatures will put huge pressure on traffic, power supplies and the protection of people’s livelihoods,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

The ministry also pledged to strengthen monitoring of power grids.

