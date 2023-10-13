(Bloomberg) -- China is looking to increase the amount local governments can borrow, state media reported, as the government seeks to boost an economic recovery that remains fragile due to weak domestic demand.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) — the Communist Party-controlled parliament that oversees government borrowing — will meet later this month to review a bill assigning additional local government debt quotas “in advance,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Friday.

Economists said such a move could boost government spending later this year, or early in 2024. China has previously let local governments issue bonds in January and February ahead of the government’s budget, which sets debt issuance limits for local authorities and is usually approved in March.

The report came after official data showed China’s consumer inflation slowed to zero in September, suggesting weak overall demand in the economy. Loan growth by Chinese banks also fell year-on-year in September, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

The NPC’s legal authorization to allow that kind of advance issuance expired at the end of 2022, meaning it needs to pass another bill if it wants to assign quotas ahead of time for local government bonds that would be issued early next year. The NPC standing committee, which has the authority to approve legislation, will meet Oct. 20-24, Xinhua said.

“Most likely it signals that local governments will start issuing special bonds in January-February, rather than as usual after the March budget. This has happened a couple of times before, when China feels a fiscal boost is needed in the first quarter,” said Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Offering Flexibility

The move could also give Beijing a legal basis for additional local bond issuance even earlier than January, if it thinks that a fiscal boost is needed. Local governments were told to issue their entire quota of “special purpose” bonds — mainly used for infrastructure investment — by the end of September, leaving doubts about how much fiscal stimulus would be funded toward the end of this year.

“In theory, pre-assigning local debt quotas gives flexibility, so that if Beijing decides a further boost is needed in November, say, it could direct local governments to begin issuance in December. This has never happened before,” Wrigley added.

An alternative option for Beijing to add stimulus this year would be to allow local governments to tap unused bond quotas left over from previous year’s budget, according to economists.

Although economists generally believe China will meet its gross domestic product growth target of about 5% for this year, Beijing has been widely expected to increase fiscal stimulus. The property market slump and weak consumer confidence continue to drag on growth.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Beijing was considering revising its budget to allow the issuance of more sovereign bonds, which would be an unusual move. Allowing local governments to use some of 2024’s debt quota in advance could allow for more bond issuance this year, without revising this year’s budget.

Government bond issuance has been a key driver of credit growth in recent months.

Economists have increasingly called for China’s central government to issue more debt, in a change to the model of relying on local government leverage to provide fiscal support. That’s because a multi-year property downturn has hit the ability of local governments to service their existing obligations, while China’s central government leverage is lower than other major economies, and it borrows at lower rates than regional authorities.

