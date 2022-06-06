(Bloomberg) -- Beijing inched closer to zero Covid cases Monday as the capital rolled back virus restrictions.

The city reported 2 cases, down from 6 on Sunday and the lowest tally since April 22.

It’s a stark contrast to last month, when the capital was recording several dozen cases a day, stoking concern of a citywide lockdown. Instead, mass-testing and targeted measures such as movement restrictions and work-from-home orders in the worst affected areas helped bring the outbreak under control.

Life started to return to normal Monday, with public transport resuming in most districts, allowing workers to return to the office. Entertainment facilities like cinemas opened in most areas, with capacity capped at 75%, while restaurants were allowed to offer dining in. Residents are allowed to move about freely as long as they have a negative Covid test result within the past 72 hours. The previous requirement was 48 hours.

China has trumpeted its Covid Zero approach, which included an unprecedented two-month lockdown of Shanghai and harsh restrictions elsewhere, for bringing its outbreak under better control. But its success has come at an enormous economic and social cost and hasn’t totally eliminated infections, underscoring the challenges officials would face if they tried to pivot away from a strategy that puts cities at constant risk of repeatedly locking down and reopening.

In Shanghai, cases rose to 10 on Monday from 8 on Sunday. Relief over last week’s lifting of a grueling lockdown has been curtailed somewhat by an uptick in cases outside government mandated quarantine, with a further three infections found yesterday. Residents living in compounds where new cases have been detected are being thrown back into lockdown.

