The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will only allow spectators who live in mainland China, setting looser virus restrictions than the no-fans policy at the Tokyo summer games. G-7 health and transport ministers, meanwhile, will meet Thursday to discuss ways to restart international travel.

Tokyo will lower its Covid-19 alert from the highest level for the first time in nearly 10 months as infections decline, public broadcaster NHK reported. Daily cases remained elevated in Singapore, again topping 2,200, and a surge of infections in Australia was linked to gatherings to watch a football game.

China appears to have brought its latest delta outbreaks under control and Bangkok is set to begin easing restrictions. Vietnam’s commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City will also start relaxing its tough lockdown. The measures have taken a hefty toll on the nation’s economy, with the statistics office forecasting gross domestic product will rise by just 2.5% this year.

Ho Chi Minh City to Start Easing Lockdown (2:42 p.m. HK)

Vietnam’s commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the nation’s worst virus outbreak, will begin easing its tough lockdown on Friday and lift restrictions at some factories, according to the government’s website.

The relaxing of months-long anti-virus restrictions, which have included ordering factories to provide sleeping accommodations for workers or shut down and restricting residents from shopping for food at markets, comes as officials work to revive an economy pummeled by the measures.

EU Extends Vaccine Export Controls (2:14 p.m. HK)

The European Union extended a mechanism for export authorizations for Covid-19 vaccines, first introduced in late January, until the end of the year, according to its official journal. The EU said it sees a continuing need for transparency around export deliveries and its own stockpiles, citing the ongoing vaccination campaign and a risk that exports would threaten either the execution of Advance Purchase Agreements or the security of supply.

South Africa and U.K. to Hold Talks on Red List (2:03 p.m. HK)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the U.K.’s decision to keep South Africa on a list of nations banned because of Covid-19 risks.

On Monday, South Africa government scientific experts met with their U.K. counterparts on the issue. The outcome of that meeting will be considered as part of the next review of U.K. border measures over the next two weeks, South Africa’s Department of Health said. The U.K. is also looking to extend recognition of vaccine certificates “as rapidly as possible,” it said.

Roche Antibody Cocktail Shows Promise in Study (1:34 pm. HK)

Roche Holding AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody cocktail reduced the viral load in hospitalized Covid-19 patients in a clinical study, supporting the prospects of a drug that could possibly relieve pressure on health-care systems.

Roche said the results of the study support data from a larger clinical trial in the U.K. called Recovery that shows a benefit to hospital patients who receive Ronapreve plus the standard-of-care treatment.

Bangkok to Relax Covid-19 Restrictions (12:35 p.m. HK)

Bangkok will ease Covid-19 restrictions and allow more places and businesses including schools, theaters and parks to reopen from Oct. 1 under revised health and safety measures as the outbreak shows some signs of easing. Bars, amusement parks and playgrounds will remain closed and public gatherings are limited to 25 people, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s said in a statement on Thursday.

Guangdong to Resume Visa Applications to HK (11:39 a.m. HK)

China’s Guangdong province will begin a trial allowing residents to resume business visa applications to Hong Kong starting Oct. 11, according to a statement on the National Immigration Administration’s website dated Sept. 29. China halted applications in February 2020 when Hong Kong introduced quarantine for travelers from mainland China

Football Parties Spur Case Surge in Victoria (11:13 a.m. HK)

Parties last weekend linked to one of Australia’s most high-profile annual sporting events helped cause a surge in Covid-19 cases that now stand at an all-time high. Roughly 500 cases in Victoria were due to social gatherings to watch the televised Australian Football League grand final, said Jeroen Weimar, the state’s Covid commander.

Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, reported a surge in cases to 1,438, a jump of 488 from the previous day, when it reported 950. The state also reported five deaths on Thursday. Local media that infections are expected to peak in about a month.

China Quells Latest Delta Outbreaks (10:02 a.m. HK)

China appears to have controlled its latest outbreaks of the delta variant. The southeastern province of Fujian reported zero cases for the first time since infections were uncovered at a school earlier this month. Another cluster in the northeastern city of Harbin has ebbed, with only six cases reported Thursday. The declines provide a reprieve before Golden Week Holidays that run from Oct. 1 to 7, and are a key period for tourism and consumer spending.

India Exempts Vaccines From Customs Duty (9:32 a.m. HK)

India has fully exempted imports of Covid-19 vaccines from basic customs duty from Oct. 1 through Dec 31, the Economic Times reported. Some 6.5 million vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, the government said, taking the total to more than 883 million. The country has 33.7 million confirmed virus cases.

Quarantine-Free Travel From Macau to Zhuhai (8:55 a.m. HK)

Macau will strive to resume quarantine-free travel to Zhuhai by Oct. 1, the start of the Golden Week holiday, if the Covid-19 situation in Macau is stable, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said at a briefing Wednesday. All 645,230 people who participated in citywide testing had negative results.

Auckland Border to Stay Even If Curbs Eased (8:51 a.m. HK)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the border preventing travel to and from Auckland will remain in place even if the government allows the country’s largest city to come out of lockdown next week.

Auckland is currently in its seventh week of lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the infectious delta strain of Covid-19. Ardern’s cabinet is due to decide on Monday whether the city can exit lockdown and join the rest of the country at a lower level of restrictions.

Taiwan President Gets Local Vaccine: TVBS (7:31 a.m. HK)

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received her second shot of the island’s Medigen vaccine on Thursday morning, TVBS reported, citing Presidential Office spokesman Chang Tun-han. Vice President William Lai will also receive his second shot Thursday morning. Chang said. The vaccine was developed by Taiwan’s Medigen Vaccine Biologics.

Tokyo to Lower Alert Level, NHK Reports (7:03 a.m. HK)

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will lower its virus alert level by one notch from the highest level for the first time in nearly 10 months as the number of daily cases found in the capital declines, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified person.

The decision will be made at a panel meeting on Thursday. Tokyo will maintain the highest alert level in its medical system, given the numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and because those with serious symptoms remain high.

AstraZeneca Vaccine Has 74% Efficacy: Rtrs (6:43 a.m. HK)

AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine demonstrated 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease in a U.S. clinical trial, Reuters reported, citing results published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Efficacy rose to 83.5% in people aged 65 and older. The study used data from more than 26,000 volunteers in the U.S., Chile and Peru.

Winter Olympics Closed to Overseas Fans (4:20 p.m. NY)

Tickets for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will only be sold to residents of mainland China to limit the spread of Covid-19. The International Olympic Committee and organizers of the games are still discussing ticketing details and other restrictions. Athletes “who are not fully vaccinated” will be subject to a 21-day quarantine when they reach Beijing.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were held without any spectators.

G-7 to Meet on Reopening International Travel (4:15 p.m. NY)

Transport and health ministers of the G-7 countries are due to meet virtually on Thursday to discuss ways to restart international travel, according to people familiar with the matter.

The meeting is being organized by the U.K., which holds the presidency of the Group of Seven nations this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified ahead of any official statement. It’s aimed at moving closer to a consensus on how to ease border restrictions, they said.

Fauci Urges NBA Players to Get Shots (2 p.m. NY)

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, urged National Basketball Association players to “listen to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar” and get vaccinated. Abdul-Jabbar told CNN on Monday that players who aren’t vaccinated aren’t “behaving like good teammates or good citizens.”

“This is a war that we’re involved in,” Fauci said on MSNBC. “And masks and vaccines -- they are the weapons that we use to fight this war.”

The NBA won’t pay players who can’t play because they don’t comply with local vaccine mandates, the Financial Times reported, citing an NBA spokesman.

CDC Urges Pregnant People to Get Vaccinated (1 p.m. NY)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged pregnant people to get vaccinated, saying the benefits of vaccination outweigh any potential risks.

The agency had already recommended vaccination, but Wednesday it issued an “urgent health advisory” and cited low levels of immunization among pregnant populations. Only 31% of pregnant people have been vaccinated, with lower rates among Hispanic and Black people.

World Cup Host Qatar Eases Mask Rule (10:40 a.m. NY)

Qatar eased its mask mandate, allowing people to to be maskless in open public spaces except for hospitals, schools and mosques. It has also asked those who work in open spaces to remain masked during working hours. The Gulf nation, which is set to host the World Cup next year, has maintained a capacity limit in most places.

