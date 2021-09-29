(Bloomberg) -- Tickets for the 2022 Olympics to be held in Beijing will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China’s mainland who meet the requirements of Covid-19 countermeasures, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

Athletes “who are not fully vaccinated” are required to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing, the IOC said in a statement. Specific rules on COVID-19 countermeasures for spectators from mainland China and the details of ticketing arrangements are still being discussed, and will be released to the public in due course, the IOC said,

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were held without any spectators, which may have contributed to a slump in TV ratings for Comcast Corp.’s NBC in the U.S.

