(Bloomberg) -- Officials from the International Paralympic Committee reversed a decision to let Russia and Belarus participate in the Beijing Paralympics after athletes threatened a boycott that could have halted the games.

The decision was an embarrassing about-face for the IPC, which had said less than a day earlier that it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when events open Friday. They would have been compelled to participate as neutral athletes with colors, flags and other national symbols removed, according to an earlier statement.

“Multiple” national Olympics committees, teams and athletes threatened not to compete, jeopardizing the viability of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, the IPC said in a statement Thursday. The “situation” in the athlete villages was escalating and ensuring the safety of athletes had become “untenable,” it said.

The decision came a day after the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, with much of its forces flowing in from neighboring Belarus. Tensions around Ukraine have overshadowed the Beijing Winter Olympics, with Chinese President Xi Jinping hosting Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before the opening ceremony and declaring that their partnership had “no limits.”

Putin launched the invasion just days after the closing ceremony for the games.

“At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix,” IPC President Andrew Parsons said in the statement. “However, by no fault of its own the war has now come to these games and behind the scenes many governments are having an influence on our cherished event.”

