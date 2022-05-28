(Bloomberg) -- Beijing health authorities penalized some administrative and medical staff after a delay in treatment rendered to a 31-year-old man earlier this month led to his death.

Four employees for the Beijing district of Shunyi’s local government, hospital, and emergency center were punished for a series of misconducts including the delayed dispatch of an ambulance, misjudgment of the medical situation, and management loopholes in dealing with an emergency call, according to a statement.

In an earlier statement, the Shunyi government said it wouldn’t allow medical treatments to be delayed to anyone.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.