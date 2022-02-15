(Bloomberg) -- Public broadcasters across Pacific Island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry Chinese government-produced content, the head of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said at a public hearing Wednesday as the region emerges as a battleground for influence.

The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million ($8.6 million) in funding from the government to step up Australia’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC Managing Director David Anderson said the broadcaster’s presence in the Pacific was important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.”

“The single biggest piece of information that comes back from them is concern over the pressure that the Chinese government put on them to carry content, to broadcast through the Pacific,” he said at an Australian senate hearing, referring to Pacific Island broadcasters.

Australia and China have been competing for influence in the Pacific in recent years, including through economic aid and infrastructure loans. Small Pacific nations are important partners for Beijing as it seeks to expand its global diplomatic network, including its support base in the United Nations, while Australia enjoys longterm links with the region.

China and Australia aren’t the only two nations with a stake in the Pacific. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a stopover in the region after his trip to Melbourne for the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting, announcing America would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands for the first time.

Anderson said the ABC wanted to work with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in the region. The additional funding would be important to help push what “was once-called soft diplomacy” in the Pacific, he added.

The Chinese government held its first Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with Pacific Island nations in October, including Fiji, Tonga, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands, where China’s State Councilor Wang Yi agreed that “all countries, regardless of their size, strength and wealth, are equal.”

ABC’s Anderson said he believed there was “intergenerational trust” between Australia and Pacific nations, which had been “built up over many years.”

