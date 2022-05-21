(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Beijing have sent all residents of a large housing complex into quarantine after a total of 26 cases of Covid were discovered in the compound, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Residents of the compound in Chaoyang district were moved to a center for seven days of quarantine from Saturday, according to the report, which cited a notice issued Friday by the virus control and prevention command of Nanmofangxiang. The first infections at the complex were found on May 12, it said.

Beijing found 70 new infections on May 20, an increase from 62 a day earlier. Some areas of Fengtai district in the nation’s capital remain in lock down, and dine-in services and in-person classes in schools are still suspended.

The Covid case count in Shanghai, which remains the epicenter of the outbreak in China, remained stable at 868 on Sunday, compared with 858 reported Friday. None of the new infections were found outside of government quarantine, after three were found in the community on Friday, breaking a six-day streak.

Shanghai will resume operations on four subway lines starting Sunday, and passengers taking public transportation will be required to carry a negative Covid test taken within the past 48 hours, officials said at a daily press conference.

Industrial production in the city will restart in three stages, with the focus on resuming supply chains before May 22, according to a report in the Shanghai Securities News on Saturday. The scope of resumptions will be expanded between May 22 and May 31, with the comprehensive restart expected to be accelerated after June 1, it said.

The total Covid case tally in China for May 20 was 1,132, compared with 1,115 a day earlier.

