(Bloomberg) -- Beijing continued to report Covid-19 cases in its now monthlong outbreak, as the nearby port city of Tianjin locked down a district at the center of the city amid a simmering flareup.

The capital reported 47 new Covid cases for Tuesday, compared with 48 on Monday. Cases spiked to 99 on Sunday, the highest of the current outbreak. While the numbers are still low, Beijing has been recording several dozen infections a day for the past month, suggesting mass-testing drives, work-from-home orders in some districts and other measures haven’t been enough to squelch the outbreak.

The city will strengthen Covid controls among essential workers such as security guards, maintenance staff and workers at internal dining halls, local authorities said late Tuesday.

In Tianjin, where an outbreak in January disrupted global auto giants Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG, residents in the central Heping district have been told not to leave their housing compounds or neighborhoods unless necessary and have been encouraged to work from home for three days.

Shanghai reported 387 new cases, down from 480 on Monday. One infection was found outside of government quarantine in the financial hub.

