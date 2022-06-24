(Bloomberg) -- Beijing will allow schools to resume in-class teaching as early as Monday, removing one the last major curbs in the capital as the outbreak of Covid-19’s omicron variant finally comes under control.

In-class teaching will resume for junior grades in middle schools and all primary school students outside quarantine on Monday, while kindergartens will reopen on July 4, according to a statement from Beijing’s education commission. The reopening plan for schools was delayed earlier this month by clusters of infections at a bar in the capital city.

China reported 22 local Covid cases for June 24, compared with 44 for the previous day. Beijing accounted for two cases, while the rest were in five provinces with Liaoning and Guangdong seeing the most, according to a statement from the nation’s health commission.

Shanghai found no local cases on Friday for the first time since March 5. The city officially lifted mobility restraints this month after a two-month lockdown to contain an outbreak, but residents are still required to take mass testings on weekends till end of July.

